Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Plans $0.23 Dividend

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2308 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Orora Price Performance

Shares of ORRYY stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Orora has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

