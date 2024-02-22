Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Plans $0.23 Dividend

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2308 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.
Orora Price Performance
Shares of ORRYY stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Orora has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.
Orora Company Profile
