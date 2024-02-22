Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.
OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Outset Medical
Insider Activity at Outset Medical
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Outset Medical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Outset Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Outset Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
Outset Medical Stock Performance
Shares of OM opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Outset Medical has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $24.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Outset Medical
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.