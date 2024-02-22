Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Outset Medical

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

In related news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total transaction of $290,862.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total transaction of $290,862.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,783.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,977 shares of company stock valued at $648,452. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Outset Medical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Outset Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Outset Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Outset Medical has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $24.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.