Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1,001.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.