Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,481,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,858,000 after buying an additional 246,791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 476,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.59.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

