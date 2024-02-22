PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PYPL stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $58.34. 7,226,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,765,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

