PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $58.36. 6,181,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,738,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

