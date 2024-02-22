Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,642 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,182,000 after purchasing an additional 844,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

