Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,981 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $164.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.