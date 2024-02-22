Pearl River Capital LLC Has $362,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

