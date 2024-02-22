Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,400 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

