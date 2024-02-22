PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.35. 1,960,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,044. The company has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

