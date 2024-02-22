Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $66,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Perion Network Stock Down 1.1 %

Perion Network stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Perion Network’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

