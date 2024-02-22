Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,016,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 343,559 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,212 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,821,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $176,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,688 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

