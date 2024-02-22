Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 6,588 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.50. 716,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,666. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

