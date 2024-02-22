Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF makes up about 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 13.34% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 605.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Hedge Replication ETF alerts:

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

HDG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.93. 297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.35. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

About ProShares Hedge Replication ETF

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.