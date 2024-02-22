Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July makes up 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $56.37. 7,038 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

