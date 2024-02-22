Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Workday by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.50. 912,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,268.42, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.03. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $308.98.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.94.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

