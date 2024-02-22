Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 114,305 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 92,456 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1,068.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 831,511 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 663,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 369,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BALT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 66,439 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.