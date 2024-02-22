Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $35.64 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 195.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,326 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 7.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.25. The stock had a trading volume of 380,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $254.43. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day moving average is $220.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

