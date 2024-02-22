Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 1,702 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.78% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,641,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after buying an additional 355,490 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 439,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

MNA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. 6,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $32.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

