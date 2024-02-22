Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.42. 2,032,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

