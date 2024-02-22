Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075,188 shares of company stock valued at $423,853,589. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.2 %

META stock traded up $19.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.73. 12,830,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,340,453. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $489.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

