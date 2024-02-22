Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,634 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,798,000 after buying an additional 89,264 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 213,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $63.84. 23,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

