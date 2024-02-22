Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 52 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 31.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.7% during the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Visa
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V traded up $5.89 on Thursday, hitting $282.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $519.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $282.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.56.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.