Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 52 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 31.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.7% during the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $5.89 on Thursday, hitting $282.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $519.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $282.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.