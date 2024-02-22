Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $152.81. The company had a trading volume of 560,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $152.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

