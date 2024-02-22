PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get PG&E alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

Institutional Trading of PG&E

PG&E Stock Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.