Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 2,048 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $11.20.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

