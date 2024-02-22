PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PHINIA updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PHIN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIN. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

