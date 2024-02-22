Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.580 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 441,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,882. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Photronics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Further Reading

