Pioneer Natural Resources Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.56 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 2.56 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 59.9% annually over the last three years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $21.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.85. The company had a trading volume of 240,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 23,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

