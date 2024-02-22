Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Plug Power worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 107,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 78.5% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 907,604 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.67. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

