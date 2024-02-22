Point Break Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 220,287 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. Cinemark makes up approximately 3.9% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after buying an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cinemark by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after buying an additional 2,984,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cinemark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 576,816 shares during the period.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 953,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cinemark

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.