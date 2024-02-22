Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

