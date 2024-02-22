Pollen Street (LON:POLN) Insider Buys £728,602,550,100 in Stock

Pollen Street (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Villon McMurray acquired 364,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £2,000,007 ($2,518,266.18) per share, with a total value of £728,602,550,100 ($917,404,369,302.44).

Pollen Street Trading Down 2.6 %

Pollen Street stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £340.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 595.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.74. Pollen Street has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 730 ($9.19).

Pollen Street Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pollen Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,800.00%.

About Pollen Street

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

