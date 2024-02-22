Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Down to $389.10

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $389.10, but opened at $367.26. Pool shares last traded at $397.38, with a volume of 69,379 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.38.

Get Pool alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Pool Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.