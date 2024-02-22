PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,804 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 7.53% of PriceSmart worth $169,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

