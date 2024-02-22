Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Position Boosted by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Primo Water worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth $102,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,424. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

