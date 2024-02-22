Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,442 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $78.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 20,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,240,394.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,794,147 shares in the company, valued at $353,327,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,840 shares of company stock worth $18,198,087 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.