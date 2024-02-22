PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
PROG Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,269. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PROG in the first quarter worth about $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PROG by 30.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PROG by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
