PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.235-$2.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

PROG Stock Down 11.3 %

PRG traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. 495,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,245. PROG has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $44.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PROG will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Stephens upgraded PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

