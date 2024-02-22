ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) fell 6% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.38. 667,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,456,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

