ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $55.38

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.38, but opened at $58.78. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 18,797,891 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 8.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,153 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,994 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.