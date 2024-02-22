ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.97

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 1672039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

