Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Pulmonx updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Trading Down 12.7 %

LUNG opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $485.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.72. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $39,385.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $722,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pulmonx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pulmonx by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pulmonx

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.