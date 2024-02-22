Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Pulmonx updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Trading Down 12.7 %

LUNG opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $485.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.72. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $39,385.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $722,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pulmonx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pulmonx by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

