Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report released on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ FY2025 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

