Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Increased by Zacks Research

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $10.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.98. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $34.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $221.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.13. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $235.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

