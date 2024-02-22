Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Cut by Zacks Research

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$115.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$107.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.89. The firm has a market cap of C$107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$116.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.