Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $1.22

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.34. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 562,667 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $523.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 150,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

