Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan Sells 2,004 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xianzhi Sean Fan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40.

Rambus stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

