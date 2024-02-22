Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $130.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.